TD Securities Lowers Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$10.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.32.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.19. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 2.5699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

