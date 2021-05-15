Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$260.00 at National Bankshares

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target dropped by National Bankshares from C$265.00 to C$260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BYD. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$263.00 to C$248.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$251.10.

TSE BYD opened at C$212.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$224.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$221.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$184.84 and a 12 month high of C$245.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 81.50.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$542.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

