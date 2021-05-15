Textainer Group Holdings Limited Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Textainer Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.57. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Textainer Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Textainer Group by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.