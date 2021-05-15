Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Novavax, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novavax in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.91). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.39 EPS.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novavax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $131.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.38. Novavax has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at $121,964,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $62,300,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at $42,608,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after acquiring an additional 212,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after acquiring an additional 154,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Novavax news, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $883,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,201.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $5,174,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,517 shares of company stock worth $15,952,005. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

