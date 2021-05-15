Edap Tms S.A. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Edap Tms in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

EDAP opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $198.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. Edap Tms has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $10.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $50,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $176,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth $302,000.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

