Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Lowered by Analyst

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

FOLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,683 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $76,906.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,931,222.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,109 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

