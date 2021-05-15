Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lyra Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ LYRA opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. Lyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $17.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

