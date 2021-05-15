SVB Leerink Comments on H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

HLUYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Danske raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H. Lundbeck A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $32.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.73. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

