Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Separately, Vertical Research began coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 135,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 66,962 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 845.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 14.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.