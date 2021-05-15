Diageo (LON:DGE) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,405.31 ($44.49).

DGE opened at GBX 3,353.50 ($43.81) on Thursday. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 31.26 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,377.50 ($44.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,175.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,984.58. The firm has a market cap of £78.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.86.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

