LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) & Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Head to Head Contrast

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Lattice Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $34.97 million 1.83 $870,000.00 $0.03 80.33 Lattice Semiconductor $404.09 million 15.67 $43.49 million $0.45 103.04

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies 6.33% 7.46% 5.42% Lattice Semiconductor 11.31% 16.60% 8.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LightPath Technologies and Lattice Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lattice Semiconductor 0 3 7 0 2.70

LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 93.64%. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $47.63, indicating a potential upside of 2.71%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats LightPath Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

