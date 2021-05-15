iHeartMedia, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for iHeartMedia in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

IHRT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $22.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $24.07.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

