Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

PERI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of PERI opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $497.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

