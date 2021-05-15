Critical Comparison: Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) vs. SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Xilinx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.6% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Xilinx and SemiLEDs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx $3.16 billion 9.17 $792.72 million $3.35 35.22 SemiLEDs $6.07 million 5.60 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs.

Profitability

This table compares Xilinx and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx 21.22% 30.66% 15.20% SemiLEDs -17.69% -36.29% -6.28%

Risk and Volatility

Xilinx has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Xilinx and SemiLEDs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx 1 12 3 0 2.13 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xilinx presently has a consensus price target of $128.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.90%. Given Xilinx’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Xilinx is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Summary

Xilinx beats SemiLEDs on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. It also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products comprising one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub- markets, such as data center, wireless, wireline, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. The company has a collaboration with Kameleon Security to develop cybersecurity solution for servers, cloud computing, and data centers. Xilinx, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chunan, Taiwan.

