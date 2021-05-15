CarLotz, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for CarLotz in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CarLotz’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barrington Research assumed coverage on CarLotz in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

CarLotz stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. CarLotz has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $12.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

