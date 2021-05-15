INVO Bioscience (INVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). On average, analysts expect INVO Bioscience to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INVO opened at $3.93 on Friday. INVO Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -1.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

In other INVO Bioscience news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 9,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,473.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 68,822 shares of company stock valued at $272,856. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.