Metromile (MILE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($9.57) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MILE opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44. Metromile has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $20.39.

MILE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Metromile in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Metromile in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

