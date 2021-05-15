AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. On average, analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $138.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

