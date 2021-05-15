Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock Price Down 3% After Insider Selling

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $25.76 and last traded at $25.76. Approximately 704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 414,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

Specifically, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $101,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $409,469.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

The stock has a market cap of $994.46 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 209,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hershey Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.