AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $51.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.14, but opened at $31.50. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 2,811 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABCL. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,102,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,189,000.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

