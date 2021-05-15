Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $47.11 and last traded at $47.07, with a volume of 23220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,318.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.