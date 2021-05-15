Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price Down 2.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.76. 4,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 288,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,950,000 after buying an additional 1,637,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,381.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after buying an additional 635,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth $30,574,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Scholar Rock by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 582,126 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Scholar Rock by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after purchasing an additional 394,993 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.35.

About Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.