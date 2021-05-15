Investors Buy Large Volume of Elastic Put Options (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 7,358 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,878% compared to the typical volume of 372 put options.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total transaction of $2,101,077.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,468 shares of company stock valued at $16,874,165 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Elastic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after purchasing an additional 119,190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Elastic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 59,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Elastic by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Elastic stock opened at $109.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.14 and a 200-day moving average of $138.97. Elastic has a one year low of $69.32 and a one year high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESTC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

