Investors Buy Large Volume of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:FAN)

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 3,268 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,585% compared to the typical volume of 194 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAN opened at $21.00 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAN. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $990,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 22,127 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

