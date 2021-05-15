Macquarie Infrastructure Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 4,601 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 630% compared to the average volume of 630 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

MIC stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

