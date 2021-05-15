Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AND. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$36.25 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

TSE AND opened at C$37.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.03. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$29.26 and a 12 month high of C$50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 37.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.41.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$86.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

