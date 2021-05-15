Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACB. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Aurora Cannabis to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.79.

Shares of ACB stock opened at C$8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$4.93 and a twelve month high of C$26.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.22.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$67.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total value of C$389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,685.66.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

