Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) Price Target Raised to C$1.03

Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) had its price target raised by Fundamental Research from C$0.79 to C$1.03 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Azarga Uranium Corp. (TSX: AZZ / OTCQB: AZZUF) One Step Closer to Uranium Project in the U.S.” and dated May 6, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” Fundamental Research’s analyst wrote.

Shares of TSE:AZZ opened at C$0.32 on Tuesday. Azarga Uranium has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.36. The company has a market cap of C$72.97 million and a PE ratio of -24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24.

Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Azarga Uranium

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns 100% interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 acres of surface rights and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Dewey Terrace project covering an area of approximately 1,874 acres of surface rights and 7,514 acres of mineral rights located in Weston and Niobrara counties of Wyoming; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located in Natrona and Fremont Counties, Riverton, Wyoming.

