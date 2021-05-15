Raymond James Boosts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$5.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$3.70 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.18.

BIR stock opened at C$3.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$891.25 million and a PE ratio of -14.38. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.04 and a 12 month high of C$3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$158.28 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

