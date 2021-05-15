Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVT. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

EVT opened at €33.75 ($39.71) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.00. Evotec has a twelve month low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a twelve month high of €43.00 ($50.59). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.01.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

