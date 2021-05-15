Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Ben Thompson Purchases 24 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Ben Thompson acquired 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,260 ($16.46) per share, for a total transaction of £302.40 ($395.09).

LON MAB1 opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.68) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 522 ($6.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,350 ($17.64). The company has a market cap of £637.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,193.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 954.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $6.40. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

