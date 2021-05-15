Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on KHNGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 0.81. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $64.83.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.588 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

