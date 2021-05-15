Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gradual recovery in Lyft’s ride volumes is encouraging.Owing to recovery in rideshare rides, Lyft’s first-quarter 2021 performance improved sequentially. Total revenues increased 7% from the fourth quarter of 2020 with 7.5% rise in Active Riders. Moreover, with gradual recovery in rides and consistent cost-control efforts, the company’s adjusted EBITDA losses have been improving over the past few quarters. Despite coronavirus-led challenges, management still feels that Lyft might be able to turn to profit (on an adjusted EBITDA basis) in third-quarter 2021 itself, ahead of the fourth quarter as was previously expected. Amid these positives, shares of Lyft have outperformed its industry in a year. However, Lyft’s ride volumes continue to be weaker than the pre-pandemic levels despite seeing improvement from the dramatic lows.”

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $281,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Lyft by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lyft by 461.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 114,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lyft (LYFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.