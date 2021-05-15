ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ING. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of ING opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ING Groep by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ING Groep by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 108,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

