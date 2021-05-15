Analyzing Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) & PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Sow Good alerts:

This table compares Sow Good and PermRock Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 28.90 $4.13 million N/A N/A PermRock Royalty Trust $10.44 million 7.18 $8.84 million N/A N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sow Good and PermRock Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

PermRock Royalty Trust has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 51.30%. Given PermRock Royalty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PermRock Royalty Trust is more favorable than Sow Good.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.0% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% PermRock Royalty Trust 18.25% 3.61% 3.56%

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Sow Good on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sow Good Company Profile

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.