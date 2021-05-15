Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of ASTC opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,332.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,607.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astrotech stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Astrotech worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

