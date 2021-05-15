Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of ROCK opened at $79.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.50. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $103.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.