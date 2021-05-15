Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Prothena Co. plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Prothena in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.75) EPS.

Get Prothena alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Prothena from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

PRTA opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.