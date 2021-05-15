Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BKI. Raymond James started coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a positive rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.31.

NYSE:BKI opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

