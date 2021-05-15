Critical Contrast: Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) versus Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Barings BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Barings BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Barings BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $1.22 billion 2.78 -$12.87 million $2.15 21.92 Barings BDC $75.65 million 6.65 $58.19 million $0.61 17.20

Barings BDC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Focus Financial Partners. Barings BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Focus Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Focus Financial Partners and Barings BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 0 0 7 0 3.00 Barings BDC 0 0 3 0 3.00

Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus price target of $51.43, indicating a potential upside of 9.12%. Barings BDC has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential downside of 3.08%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Barings BDC.

Risk & Volatility

Focus Financial Partners has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings BDC has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Barings BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners 0.94% 24.45% 7.41% Barings BDC -5.76% 5.71% 2.50%

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats Barings BDC on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions and distribution fees; and sells investment or insurance products. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. It specializes in mezzanine, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. Barings BDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC, a leading global asset manager based in Charlotte, NC with over $335 billion of AUM firm-wide. For more information, visit www.baringsbdc.com.

