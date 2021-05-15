SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) Critical Analysis

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

16.0% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.6% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Senior Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SLR Senior Investment and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67 Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Senior Investment currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Senior Investment 37.91% 8.50% 3.86% Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Senior Investment $40.09 million 6.02 $22.94 million $1.41 10.67 Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of large cap companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index and the Lipper Closed-End Income and Preferred Stock Funds Average. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. was formed on March 26, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.