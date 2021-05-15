Titan Medical (TMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.03 million during the quarter.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

TSE TMD opened at C$2.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$224.53 million and a PE ratio of -4.67. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of C$0.36 and a 1 year high of C$4.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.18.

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.