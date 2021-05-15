Desjardins Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.96 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$77.00 price objective (up previously from C$70.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.69.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$79.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$71.14. The company has a market cap of C$96.70 billion and a PE ratio of 14.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$49.79 and a twelve month high of C$80.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 67.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

