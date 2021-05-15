Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Cut by William Blair

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) – William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Signify Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,288,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000.

In other news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Pierre acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

