HighPeak Energy (HPK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ HPK opened at $8.60 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

