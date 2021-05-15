Acacia Research (ACTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 94.66%. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter.

ACTG stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. Acacia Research has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.05 million, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.

In other news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $26,157.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,104.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

