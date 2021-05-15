Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON CTEC opened at GBX 222.90 ($2.91) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 55.73. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 234.30 ($3.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 207.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 201.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.39%.

In related news, insider Frank Schulkes sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total value of £6,950.20 ($9,080.48).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

