Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Get Cognex alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.63.

Shares of CGNX opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.54.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Cognex by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.