Model N (NYSE:MODN) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Model N’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -87.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20. Model N has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $201,601.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,087,766.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $189,432.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,327 shares of company stock worth $1,034,391. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,671 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the first quarter valued at $31,610,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 805,240 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 31.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,117,000 after purchasing an additional 669,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 3,456.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 660,679 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

