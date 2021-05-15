Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $14.29. Alphatec shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 5,932 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,556. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,660 and have sold 127,959 shares valued at $2,080,587. 28.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. Analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

